Powerless ..

It took me 3 weeks to finish this piece because of tiredness..

It might be not perfect after all but this was the idea from it ..

Life is tough .. we reach sometimes at this point when we feel Powerless ..

Love .. friends .. good meal .. hangout .. a movie

They are all things that connect the teared ends to reconnect the circle again

Appreciate everything that keeps you Powerful

Thx 🙏

