Altaf Rehman

Medicine Remainder App (Practice)

Altaf Rehman
Altaf Rehman
  • Save
Medicine Remainder App (Practice) brand identity logo designer ux ui branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

Hi Everyone!
This is just a practice, am learning UI/UX. Hope you like it. Feel free to leave your valuable comment on this, that means a lot. Have a challenging project of logo design? Contact me at altafmwt@gmail.com
Read my happy and satisfied clients reviews here: Fiverr / Upwork
https://www.fiverr.com/users/designhub93
https://www.upwork.com/fl/altaf
Thanks a lot :)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 3, 2021
Altaf Rehman
Altaf Rehman

More by Altaf Rehman

View profile
    • Like