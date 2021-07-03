Mutupo IPA

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
This project is very near and dear to my heart it allowed me to
image what branding a Zimbabwean beer would be like, The word
Mutupo in shona means totem and I felt it fit well with this brand
because Zimbabwe has a very strong connection to our animal totems.
The research I did involved finding out about totems and allowed
me to learn more about my own families background. I incorporated our totem (Eland) into the brand as homage to my background.