Odox Concept | Online Shipping Brand

Odox, the idea was initially to redesign the logo for an online E-service brand, but after investing time on the idea, the brand name was hook for me because it's such a catchy name for a product or a brand in software world. After careful thinking, I was then able to craft concept of an online shipping store like amazon and Alibaba. Remember to leave a like and mention your thoughts in the comments. 👍