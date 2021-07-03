Leszek J

Spotify App Redesign Concept

Leszek J
Leszek J
  • Save
Spotify App Redesign Concept conceptapp spotifyredesign musicapp muzyka muza spotify mobile design app music
Download color palette

Some design for fun. All Rights to Spotify of course. :)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 3, 2021
Leszek J
Leszek J

More by Leszek J

View profile
    • Like