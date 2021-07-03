Doggo Reflection

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
How’s everyone doing? I had a brief break from client work and decided to do something different. I sketched this one the old fashioned way ‘pencil and paper’ and liked the result so I took it to procreate and developed it further. I had fun playing with the reflection on the water using liquify tool!
I rarely draw animals but I think that will change in the future, they’re a lot of fun to draw and interpret their bodies into awesome looking shapes.
