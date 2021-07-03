Doggo Reflection

How’s everyone doing? I had a brief break from client work and decided to do something different. I sketched this one the old fashioned way ‘pencil and paper’ and liked the result so I took it to procreate and developed it further. I had fun playing with the reflection on the water using liquify tool!

I rarely draw animals but I think that will change in the future, they’re a lot of fun to draw and interpret their bodies into awesome looking shapes.

Print available:

https://rdbl.co/3qRebJN

E-Mail | Infographics | Instagram

Connect with me:

E-Mail | Illustrations Shop | Instagram | Prints