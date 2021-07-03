Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
MasondeDesigns

Goldilocks Coffee Shop - Day 6 - Daily Logo Challenge

MasondeDesigns
MasondeDesigns
  • Save
Goldilocks Coffee Shop - Day 6 - Daily Logo Challenge coffee shop logo design illustration graphic design branding vector
Download color palette

Prompt: Coffee Shop

What's better than a coffee shop that has the perfect drink for everyone. Not too hot, and not too cold.

#dailylogochallenge

View all tags
Posted on Jul 3, 2021
MasondeDesigns
MasondeDesigns

More by MasondeDesigns

View profile
    • Like