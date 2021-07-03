Flip and Lip ~ Black & White and Copper ~ Acrylic pouring with c

Fiona Art

Flip and Lip ~ Black & White and Copper ~ Acrylic pouring

Download color palette

Hello from Slovenia again!
I want to do a monocromatic flip and lip pour for some time now. So today is the day. :D
I added Copper to Black & White paints, but it didn't turned out as I planned, but still looks very interesting.

Colours:
- Amsterdam titanium white
- Amsterdam oxide black
- Pebeo iridecscent copper

My mixing paints video:
https://youtu.be/ltyiLgQ_Tso

Link to SPLIT CUPS:
https://paintpourstore.com/
Use this Discount code at checkout to get 15% off all cups! The code is FIONA15
You can follow me on
Facebok: https://www.facebook.com/Fionas-Art-b...

Instagram: @fionaacrylic

My personal page: https://fionaart.si/

Please understand that I am in no way responsible for the way you use your paint and mediums. Follow all safety instructions of the manufacturers, I can not be held liable.
Be careful and use the proper materials for your safety.

You can't use any content on my channel, unless I give you a permission!
https://youtu.be/em_a1ovyOS4

