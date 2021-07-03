DesTok

Abiie Logo Design

DesTok
DesTok
  • Save
Abiie Logo Design attractive logo unique logo minimal minimalist brand modern brand logo gadget and gear logo flat logo minimal logo professional logo logo designer logo design modern logo iconic logo gadget logo business logo logo
Download color palette

Here is my latest project. Can you find A, b & i letter here? Let me know your valuable feedback.

Contact for freelance graphic design project: connect.destok@gmail.com

DesTok
DesTok

More by DesTok

View profile
    • Like