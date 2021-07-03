Plant Care App Loading Screen

Mariam Akhtar

Adobe XD Daily Creative Challenge:
Loading Screen
Design the loading screen for a plant-care app. Include a logo and try prototyping a Timed Transition from this screen to the next.

Icons: www.flaticon.com

Posted on Jul 3, 2021
