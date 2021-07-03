QishioVid Review – The Ultimate Solution To Video Marketing

Video Consumption Online Is Increasing… While the pandemic brought in a wave of uncertainty – like budget cuts and lack of resources, it also boosted the rate at which online content was created & consumed.

All communication went digital and businesses found a new way to interact with their consumers.

91% of marketers feel that the pandemic has made video important for businesses and brands (HubSpot)

96% of consumers say that the pandemic has increased the amount of video content they have consumed online (HubSpot)

Local Businesses Are Now Also Looking To Use Videos To Grow Their Business Too…

Real Estate Agents are using videos to create virtual property tours for buyers

Coaches/ Trainers are using videos to make training videos

App Creators are using videos to create successful app demos for clients, investors etc.

Gym Owners are using videos to show their equipment and sell supplements to enthusiasts

Dentists/ Chiropractors are using videos to explain complicated procedures

Home Tutors are using videos to create course modules and quizzes for students

…And They Are Looking For Someone Like YOU To Help Create, Host & Market Their Videos. That’s why today I’ll introduce to you QishioVid. What is it? How does it work? Let’s find out all the details about it in my QishioVid Review below!

WHAT IS QISHIOVID?

Videos are the most ENGAGING form of content that entices visitors & converts them into lifetime customers as… 85% marketers plan to increase their video marketing budget in the next year… Now, if you too are planning to join the bandwagon, you’re at the right place…

Are you sick & tired of wasting time and money on monthly money sucking hosting service providers… It’s time to breathe easy as I’ve got your back… My online marketing pal Kenny Tan has come up with an all-in-one ground breaking video hosting & marketing technology that’ll blow all the competitors out of the water…

Yes, this time he has really outdone himself – A brand new technology that lets you host, manage & deliver unlimited videos with no monthly fees ever … Mark my words; this will be like a fresh sunrise in the video marketing arena!

QishioVid is a brand new video marketing app created by Kenny Tan and his team. These guys have been creating top selling software for a while and offer great support. QisihioVid allows you to replace services like Wistia and Vimeo and send great buyer traffic to you at the same time.

QishioVid is an ultra-fast, video hosting & marketing platform to upload unlimited marketing & sales videos like a pro. This never-seen-before technology will help marketers to be a cut above the rest & host, stream & market all your videos with no monthly fees ever.

QishioVid is The MOST UNCOMPLICATED Video Hosting & Marketing Technology ever… that allows you to HOST, PLAY & MARKET Your HD Training, Sales & Course Videos on ANY Landing Page, Blog, Shopify & Membership Site… With NO Recurring Fees!

It provides ultra-fast video hosting and thousands of video clips and other media to make your vids sparkle. Use QishioVId tools to create VSLs, Demo Videos, Landing Page Videos, and other marketing videos… at an unbeatable one-time price.

QishioVid is The Complete Video Marketing Solution.

QishioVid is a video hosting platform with a built-in marketing suite, all under one roof.

This is the only tool you need to smash it with video and it’s 100% newbie friendly…

You can use QishioVid for everything from hosting to editing.

The built in Youtube SEO tools ensure you will get eyeballs on your videos, even if you have never before ranked a video in your life!

QishioVid is made by marketers, for marketers.

Host, Manage & Publish Thousands Of Videos Hands Free

Boost Engagement By Making Best Use Of Ad Free Videos

Say Goodbye To Money Sucking Third Parties Once & For All

Use Advanced Editor To Craft Eye Catchy Images To Boost Sales & Profits

Download YouTube Videos Instantly Like A Pro

Works Easily With All Major Marketing Platforms

100% Newbie Friendly & Fully Automated Technology

As a digital marketer, it will replace every other video tool you’re using today. Wave goodbye to your expensive monthly subscriptions by investing in QishioVid for a low one-time fee today.

In just 3 simple steps, QishioVid enables you to start your own video marketing agency & provide services to red hot clients.

Step 1- Upload

Step 2- Edit

Step 3- Monetize

It is a one-stop-shop… with other apps you need so many tools to manage videos. However, when you get QishioVid you can host, stream, and publish videos from one powerful dashboard that has limitless features. The best part is that you pay such a small amount for such a great product!

You’re getting the never seen before, World’s First, Ultra-Fast, Video Hosting & Marketing Platform For A Low One Time Price… We personally use this every day, and it’s a never offered before deal as you get the step-by-step tutorials & the custom bonuses that are not available anywhere else.

Using this, you can easily host, play & market client videos without any special skills, experience, or learning curve. Just follow these to instantly stand out from all the noise & competition & get tons of hungry buyers as soon as TODAY.

QishioVid is built by marketers FOR marketers. We know how annoying and predatory it is for YouTube to show ads for your competitors RIGHT IN THE MIDDLE of your videos. So we have put video hosting back in the hands of the end user–you. You decide what products and services to promote in your videos, not Kenny, not QishioVid, and especially NOT YouTube!

So don’t hesitate to check the next parts of this QishioVid Review as I’ll show you how powerful it is!

