Borys Polushko

Logo for Hand of Legends - a board game

Borys Polushko
Borys Polushko
  • Save
Logo for Hand of Legends - a board game branding design logo
Download color palette

This is the logo for Hands of Legends, an Indie board game inspired by Witcher's Gvent. That launched in 2019.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 3, 2021
Borys Polushko
Borys Polushko

More by Borys Polushko

View profile
    • Like