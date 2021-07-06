Brian White
Undertree

Signage

Brian White
Undertree
Brian White for Undertree
Hire Us
  • Save
Signage design signage type typography brand design undertree logo design logo brand branding
Download color palette

Office signage for arcade using their new mark "Chunky Boi". It's been fun to create marks like this with @moynihan.


Have a project you'd like to partner on? Let's discuss.

Undertree
Undertree
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Undertree

View profile
    • Like