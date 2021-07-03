Julia

Bioladen Körnig Webdesign Concept

Julia
Julia
  • Save
Bioladen Körnig Webdesign Concept organic grocery stor modern minimalism modern design food store webdesign mobile design zero waste online concept zero waste food food online shop grocery e-commerce groceries design interface uidesign ui
Bioladen Körnig Webdesign Concept organic grocery stor modern minimalism modern design food store webdesign mobile design zero waste online concept zero waste food food online shop grocery e-commerce groceries design interface uidesign ui
Download color palette
  1. Frame 68.jpg
  2. Frame 79.jpg

Finally, I can show you my newest study project: Bioladen Körnig Webdesign.

We created a new corporate identity with a clean and modern logo and fresh, smooth colors.

I hope you like it! Do you have any suggestions?
Write me!

juliaschuettler.work

Julia
Julia
Creating digital design stuff with lots of Love

More by Julia

View profile
    • Like