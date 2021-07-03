Daily UI #009 - Music Player

After a while I bring you another of my challenges, in this case # 009 (Music Player).

For this case, I chose to redesign the Spotify desktop app for Mac OS and make it a mini player version since it does not have this option.

Any feedback will be well received.

Thank you!

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Después de un tiempo les traigo otro de mis challenges, en este caso #009 (Music Player).

Para este caso elegí rediseñar la app desktop de Spotify para Mac OS y hacerla en versión mini reproductor ya que la misma no cuenta con esta opción.

Cualquier feedback será bien recibido.

¡Muchas gracias!