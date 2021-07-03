Gabriel Harus

Daily UI #009 - Music Player

Gabriel Harus
Gabriel Harus
  • Save
Daily UI #009 - Music Player music spotify design apple macos illustration uiux app ui daily 100 challenge uidesign figmadesign figma
Download color palette

After a while I bring you another of my challenges, in this case # 009 (Music Player).
For this case, I chose to redesign the Spotify desktop app for Mac OS and make it a mini player version since it does not have this option.
Any feedback will be well received.

Thank you!

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Después de un tiempo les traigo otro de mis challenges, en este caso #009 (Music Player).
Para este caso elegí rediseñar la app desktop de Spotify para Mac OS y hacerla en versión mini reproductor ya que la misma no cuenta con esta opción.
Cualquier feedback será bien recibido.

¡Muchas gracias!

Gabriel Harus
Gabriel Harus

More by Gabriel Harus

View profile
    • Like