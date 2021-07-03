Daily UI #009 - Music Player

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
After a while I bring you another of my challenges, in this case # 009 (Music Player).
For this case, I chose to redesign the Spotify desktop app for Mac OS and make it a mini player version since it does not have this option.
Any feedback will be well received.
Thank you!
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Después de un tiempo les traigo otro de mis challenges, en este caso #009 (Music Player).
Para este caso elegí rediseñar la app desktop de Spotify para Mac OS y hacerla en versión mini reproductor ya que la misma no cuenta con esta opción.
Cualquier feedback será bien recibido.
¡Muchas gracias!