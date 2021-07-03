Ash Farrand Design new logo reveal

The big new logo reveal is here! I chose this simple flag idea because a flag can represent so many identities, so many ideas. When you see a flag you know exactly what it's trying to communicate to the world. This is what I try to do for the folks I work with.

I gathered some testimonials recently from people I've worked with recently for the new website and a lot of them said something along the lines of "Ash took my vague direction and turned it into something I immediately felt like was a part of my vision!" That is definitely what I intend to continue doing!

Side note. I've been learning after effects. Finally! It seems like I know all the adobe products except for this one. Well here is my first little animation with it. I hope you like it!