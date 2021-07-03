Ash Farrand

Ash Farrand Design new logo reveal

Ash Farrand Design new logo reveal identity flag personal brand rebranding after effects design minimal branding logo
The big new logo reveal is here! I chose this simple flag idea because a flag can represent so many identities, so many ideas. When you see a flag you know exactly what it's trying to communicate to the world. This is what I try to do for the folks I work with.

I gathered some testimonials recently from people I've worked with recently for the new website and a lot of them said something along the lines of "Ash took my vague direction and turned it into something I immediately felt like was a part of my vision!" That is definitely what I intend to continue doing!

Side note. I've been learning after effects. Finally! It seems like I know all the adobe products except for this one. Well here is my first little animation with it. I hope you like it!

