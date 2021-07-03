Borys Polushko

Logo for Flurri - a social event app

Borys Polushko
Borys Polushko
  • Save
Logo for Flurri - a social event app design branding logo
Download color palette

One of the versions of a logo for "Flurri". Flurri is an app that allows its users to create and participate in instant social experiences.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 3, 2021
Borys Polushko
Borys Polushko

More by Borys Polushko

View profile
    • Like