Peep | Illustration

Peep - pocket money app and chores manager

Problem:

The financial world has always been complex, and new technologies make it even more so. It may be difficult for adult consumers to get their head around finances, let alone children of just a few years of age. That’s why they need an app to help manage pocket money, grow their savings and learn how to master their personal finances.

Solution:

An app that bridges the generation gap, empowering the youngest to learn about money in the modern world and giving parents whole control over their children’s expenses. Most importantly, it has to be a friendly and fun place for every child to learn about money and prepare themselves for the new age of finances.

