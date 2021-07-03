Daria Moroz

Kanban Board - Concept Design

Daria Moroz
Daria Moroz
  • Save
Kanban Board - Concept Design ui web design website webdesign uxui figma design monday asana trello kanban board
Download color palette

Today I wanted to share a shot from personal project. It is a board that provides a kanban-style planning tool that allows teams to collaborate on different tasks.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 3, 2021
Daria Moroz
Daria Moroz

More by Daria Moroz

View profile
    • Like