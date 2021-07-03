Alex Bodor

Modern Furniture Website Concept

Modern Furniture Website Concept
Hello Dribbblers! Today I want to share with you my next shot, a website concept. I've tried to use a pale palette of colors to give the overall project a clean look. It's pretty simple, as I wanted it to be. Some feedback would be really appreciated, see you in the comments. Thank you for clicking on this post, see you very shortly with another post. Cheers!

