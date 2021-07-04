Reza Gholipour
Piqo Design

The Mystery Box #nft

Reza Gholipour
Piqo Design
Reza Gholipour for Piqo Design
Hire Us
  • Save
The Mystery Box #nft icon ethereum strongbox coin crypto bitcoin iconly3d iconly design dark cinema4d c4d animation 3dmotion 3d
The Mystery Box #nft icon ethereum strongbox coin crypto bitcoin iconly3d iconly design dark cinema4d c4d animation 3dmotion 3d
The Mystery Box #nft icon ethereum strongbox coin crypto bitcoin iconly3d iconly design dark cinema4d c4d animation 3dmotion 3d
The Mystery Box #nft icon ethereum strongbox coin crypto bitcoin iconly3d iconly design dark cinema4d c4d animation 3dmotion 3d
Download color palette
  1. The Mystery Box.mp4
  2. 2.png
  3. 3.png
  4. 4.png
  5. 6.png

The Mystery box #NFT
What do you think is inside the box?
Check this link: 👇🏻
https://opensea.io/piqodesign
_

Our Figma community:
https://Piqo.design/figma

Download other kits on Gumroad:
https://gumroad.com/piqodesign

`Follow Piqo Design:`

`Gumroad | IG | BE | TW`

Piqo Design
Piqo Design
Hire Us

More by Piqo Design

View profile
    • Like