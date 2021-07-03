Palak Bhatia

Headphones Shopping App Design In Adobe XD- settings, checkout

Palak Bhatia
Palak Bhatia
  • Save
Headphones Shopping App Design In Adobe XD- settings, checkout app design ear buds shopping bag popular bose sound beat head set headphones settings summary add to cart online shopping branding ios design inspiration figma moodboard adobexd
Download color palette

E- commerce | Adobe xd | Figma | Add to cart | screens | inspiration | moodboard | summary | settings | profile | daily ui | ux/ui design | headphones | music | airpods | shopping cart | shopping bag | online shopping | app | app design | ios app | product design | designer | cart | ui designer | ux designer | beats | sony | boat | noise | bose | earbuds | earphones | headset | sound | ui trends | popular

Palak Bhatia
Palak Bhatia

More by Palak Bhatia

View profile
    • Like