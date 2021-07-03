Mohammad Azmi

Driverless Car Logo - Day 05 Daily Logo Challenge

Driverless Car Logo - Day 05 Daily Logo Challenge dailylogochallenge single letter logo logo initial modern logo car logo driverless car logo abstract minimal ui
The name idea is Autonome. So in the middle of the logo is the letter a, and the whole logo is a steering wheel. It was quite fun making it!

