Crave clean website design

Crave clean is bakery shop. It is a new business and they wanted to get customers to visit their shop in person or order online. They wanted to introduce their unique bakery. " If you crave it you order it!" Here customers can get their customized desserts how they want. Crave clean wanted to a user friendly interface where customers can easily place their orders and for regulars customers their orders would get featured.
