Ranaa Ramzan

Crave clean website design

Ranaa Ramzan
Ranaa Ramzan
  • Save
Crave clean website design app design web graphic design
Download color palette

Crave clean is bakery shop. It is a new business and they wanted to get customers to visit their shop in person or order online. They wanted to introduce their unique bakery. " If you crave it you order it!" Here customers can get their customized desserts how they want. Crave clean wanted to a user friendly interface where customers can easily place their orders and for regulars customers their orders would get featured.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 3, 2021
Ranaa Ramzan
Ranaa Ramzan

More by Ranaa Ramzan

View profile
    • Like