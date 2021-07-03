Stephen Promise

E-commerce Hero Page

I designed this Hero section in Figma for Nike Air Max plus 3, in alignment to help Nike product users or anyone that is to visit their landing page get converted and make a purchase of the awesome durable and fashionable sneakers.

