I designed this Human Resource Management Dashboard with Figma

🎯 Before creating or designing this dashboard I understand who and why you I was creating the dashboard.

🎯NGST Human Management Dashboard was designed specially to help HRs track, analyze, report and update KPIs (Key Performance indicators) of their company.

🎯The business objective is to help HRs Optimize and increase insights that will improve the optimization of workplace management and company's recruitment.