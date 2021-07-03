Stephen Promise

Management Dashboard

Management Dashboard
I designed this Human Resource Management Dashboard with Figma

🎯 Before creating or designing this dashboard I understand who and why you I was creating the dashboard.

🎯NGST Human Management Dashboard was designed specially to help HRs track, analyze, report and update KPIs (Key Performance indicators) of their company.

🎯The business objective is to help HRs Optimize and increase insights that will improve the optimization of workplace management and company's recruitment.

Posted on Jul 3, 2021
