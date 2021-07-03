DEEPEN STUDIO

Logo for PLANT NATURES (modern Online shop) golden ratio flowerpot nature leaves pot flower plant branding graphic design genius genius-idea logo catchy hidden-message clever memorable
Combination of letters "P" & "N", LOGO for Online store for plants and garden accessories. the logo is created by using golden ratio formula.

