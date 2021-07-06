BT Digital Dash is an award winning app created to encourage kids to get fit for a digital future by creating their own digital athlete to train and race against others, whilst testing their computational thinking skills along the way.

By experimenting with combining different parameters such as food types and exercise types, players would see different statistical outcomes from training their avatar. They were then encouraged to use this data to improve and make their athlete run the fastest in a 100m virtual sprint. The original plan for the project was to allow schools to create and train their athlete at a live arena in small groups, then the top digital athletes would compete with a real life athlete who would sprint side by side with a digital athlete along the digital signage.

The scope of the project changed however due to COVID, so what was initially an iPad app to be used at a live event with hundreds of participants, organisers and spectators, had to then be shifted to make it into a mobile and tablet experience where kids can take part at home. Subsequently a live virtual final of the race was broadcast and presented live by Reggie Yates & Dame Kelly Holmes where the winner scored £10,000 in vouchers for IT equipment for their school.

Digital Dash was award the Epica Silver Award for Best Branded Game & an Epica Bronze Award for Best Mobile App

