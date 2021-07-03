Minimaliste Sport App Design

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hi everyone 👋
🚀 New post today, in the continuity of the previous one : the Arcane app
👕 As a reminder, Arcane is a young brand of smart clothes for runners developped by a group of students from ESSEC Business School in Paris
🤳 In addition to the website, I've also designed the application that is connected to the clothes. It gives the user access to a lot of useful datas and a smart assistant called "Jarvis"
✨ So what do you think of this design ? Would you have done anything differently ? Let me know !
Best, Zo 🖤