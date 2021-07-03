Alice's Flower

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Personal work, Comic
In my day job I work with children, and I did so throughout the UK's coronavirus lockdowns. One of the best part of it is learning that my initial reading of situations don't reflect their intention.
This comic is a rendition of one of those times I realised that my instinct, which was asking a little girl not to pick flowers from a garden, would have stopped her from showing me something really beautiful. As she moved away, I saw that she had carefully opened them up to the sun.
We get concerned with control when scary things are happening, but that can stop us from experiencing moments of beauty. I took a breath, and remembered there are kind people everywhere, quietly helping.
Art for me is sometimes a job, a process, a therapy, but I increasingly find that it is a way to remember.