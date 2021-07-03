Alice's Flower

Personal work, Comic

In my day job I work with children, and I did so throughout the UK's coronavirus lockdowns. One of the best part of it is learning that my initial reading of situations don't reflect their intention.

This comic is a rendition of one of those times I realised that my instinct, which was asking a little girl not to pick flowers from a garden, would have stopped her from showing me something really beautiful. As she moved away, I saw that she had carefully opened them up to the sun.

We get concerned with control when scary things are happening, but that can stop us from experiencing moments of beauty. I took a breath, and remembered there are kind people everywhere, quietly helping.

Art for me is sometimes a job, a process, a therapy, but I increasingly find that it is a way to remember.