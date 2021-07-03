Tyler Finck

Tourney - Variable Type - Now on Google Fonts

Happy to share that another one of my typefaces is open source and ready to use on Google Fonts! This is a fun one.

My Google Fonts page: https://fonts.google.com/?query=Tyler+Finck

The ETC Sample for Tourney: https://etceteratype.co/tourney

