For the NRF 2020 Vision Show, IBM wanted an interactive installation aimed at entrepreneurs & business owners to enable them to build their own dream store which would showcase the ways that IBM can benefit their business.

Users of the experience were required to place one of the three RFID items onto an interactive screen which would allow them to build a store based on an industry type. They would then go through the process of building their store before launching it into the IBM universe to sit alongside existing stores.

Due to the wild success of the experience, the client wanted to make it accessible outside of the physical installation and translate it into a single-screen web experience. The data captured via the experience was intended to help IBM discover more about small-medium enterprises and learn more about their needs.

Read the full project over on my website: https://www.penguinchilli.co.uk/work/ibm-dream-store