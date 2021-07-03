Dominik Macioł

Raheem Sterling - EURO 2020 poster design

Dominik Macioł
Dominik Macioł
  • Save
Raheem Sterling - EURO 2020 poster design wallpaper wembley manipulation sport football covid19 sterling gfx poster edit england photoshop soccer graphic design
Download color palette

Just a simple edit that shows Raheem Sterling - English soccer player

Dominik Macioł
Dominik Macioł

More by Dominik Macioł

View profile
    • Like