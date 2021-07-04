Red Bull Basement University

Red Bull wanted to create a global hub for their Basement University project - an event that encouraged students to present innovative technological solutions for issues that they face on campus.

The submissions were to consist of a 60 second video pitch and the best entries were invited to collaborate with a mentor to develop their ideas and then present them at a Global Workshop in Toronto.

The site was to be fully integrated inside the main Red Bull website as a microsite; this was to better drive traffic towards the project and assure more engagement. The project had a total of six stages ranging from Application to Voting to Meeting the Finalists and then onto The Winner. The nature of the stages kept various elements the same, but it was often a case of removing sections and replacing with new ones.

Unlike previous Red Bull projects such as Paper Wings & Futur I/O, it wasn’t necessary to design a back office UI as the client was already using an event registration provider; this meant that once all event spaces had been taken, the ability to register needed to be suspended.