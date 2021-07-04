Red Bull Basement University

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Red Bull wanted to create a global hub for their Basement University project - an event that encouraged students to present innovative technological solutions for issues that they face on campus.
The submissions were to consist of a 60 second video pitch and the best entries were invited to collaborate with a mentor to develop their ideas and then present them at a Global Workshop in Toronto.
The site was to be fully integrated inside the main Red Bull website as a microsite; this was to better drive traffic towards the project and assure more engagement. The project had a total of six stages ranging from Application to Voting to Meeting the Finalists and then onto The Winner. The nature of the stages kept various elements the same, but it was often a case of removing sections and replacing with new ones.
Unlike previous Red Bull projects such as Paper Wings & Futur I/O, it wasn’t necessary to design a back office UI as the client was already using an event registration provider; this meant that once all event spaces had been taken, the ability to register needed to be suspended.