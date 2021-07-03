Matt Higgins
Doxology Creative

Bethel Music — Wordmark Journey

Matt Higgins
Doxology Creative
Matt Higgins for Doxology Creative
Hire Us
  • Save
Bethel Music — Wordmark Journey graphic design minimal font lettering custom type branding logo design typography type
Download color palette

A micro journey of how we designed the custom logotype for Bethel Music. Inspired by type families like Optima and Futura as well as Roman engraved type, this minimal wordmark serves to communicate clearly and become as distraction-free as possible for the brand. Reverence with contemporary sensibilities.

Doxology Creative
Doxology Creative
Building brands that drive culture & empower their community

More by Doxology Creative

View profile
    • Like