Bethel Music — Wordmark Journey

A micro journey of how we designed the custom logotype for Bethel Music. Inspired by type families like Optima and Futura as well as Roman engraved type, this minimal wordmark serves to communicate clearly and become as distraction-free as possible for the brand. Reverence with contemporary sensibilities.