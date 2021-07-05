🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Red Bull launched an event in which creative minds & dreamers from all over the globe had the opportunity to show their vision of what they wanted for the future in a 60 second video.
The video would be judged by a panel of international experts based on three key criteria: Desirable Future, Creative Storytelling and Inspirational Visions.
The finalists of the competition got to fly out to the Red Bull Future I/O Academy in Lisbon where they had the guidance of those expert judges to expand on their vision. The most stunning vision was selected to be professionally produced at the Red Bull Media House to propel them into the creative industry.
The goal was to develop a website that allowed potential participants to understand the competition and encourage them to upload their own video & build momentum to keep them engaged in the competition.
Read the full project over on my website: https://www.penguinchilli.co.uk/work/red-bull-futur-io