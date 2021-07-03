MasondeDesigns

Serenity - Day 4 - Daily Logo Challenge

Prompt: Single Letter Logo

I wanted to convey a sense of calmness and serenity. And for me that comes with watching the sunset. So I used colours that represented a sunset.

#dailylogochallenge

Posted on Jul 3, 2021
