Whoosh - Day 2 - Daily Logo Challenge

Whoosh - Day 2 - Daily Logo Challenge logo design vector illustration graphic design branding
Prompt: Hot Air Balloon

I wanted to keep it simple. The logo name is angled slightly to give it a sense of movement. And I tied the text and graphic together with adding a period at the end of the name in the same colour gradient as the balloon.

#dailylogochallenge

Posted on Jul 3, 2021
MasondeDesigns

