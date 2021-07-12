Welcome Screen + Device UX UI Smart Home iOS App

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey! There are 2 concept screens from the real app. Final design is totally different and I don't really like it. But these 2 screens are pretty good and I want to share it :) My favorite part here is background blur on the welcome screen. Let me know if you like it too!
Thanks for watching!
Follow me to check more design stuff:
Instagram
Behance
Have an interesting project? Let's work together! Drop me an email
zhuck182@gmail.com