Anna Trubina

A set of flat vector icons. Air transport.

Anna Trubina
Anna Trubina
  • Save
A set of flat vector icons. Air transport. flat illustration vector illustration adobe illustrator flat vector icons
Download color palette

The icons are made for the game Tipping Point Blast https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=uk.co.twowaymedia.tpblast&hl=en_GB&gl=US

Always open to new projects. Just contact me in any convenient way and we will discuss the details!

https://www.fiverr.com/trubianna
av29trubina86@gmail.com
https://www.instagram.com/by_trubianna/

Anna Trubina
Anna Trubina

More by Anna Trubina

View profile
    • Like