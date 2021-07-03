Luthfi Alfarizi

Ladida2

Ladida2 blender cgi 3d flat design branding ux ui illustrator illustration
Exploration from abstract shape with blender2.92
also putting this as NFT on Hicetnunc
https://www.objkt.bid/o/157819

Posted on Jul 3, 2021
