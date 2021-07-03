Pen and Lens Design

Custom Leather Debossed Notebook for Masks by Amanda

Pen and Lens Design
Pen and Lens Design
  • Save
Custom Leather Debossed Notebook for Masks by Amanda deboss debossing imprint leather book brand identity brand designer brand design brand
Download color palette

Custom Leather Debossed Notebook

by: Pen and Lens Design
client: Masks by Amanda

Project Page: https://www.penandlens.com/design-projects/masks-by-amanda-brand-identity-design
Behance: https://www.behance.net/PenandLensDesign
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/penandlensdesign/

Pen and Lens Design
Pen and Lens Design

More by Pen and Lens Design

View profile
    • Like