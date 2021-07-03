Anna Trubina

A set of flat vector icons. Sport.

Anna Trubina
Anna Trubina
  • Save
A set of flat vector icons. Sport. flat illustration icons set flat vector sport vector illustration sport icons
Download color palette

The icons are made for the game Tipping Point Blast https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=uk.co.twowaymedia.tpblast&hl=en_GB&gl=US

Always open to new projects. Just contact me in any convenient way and we will discuss the details!

https://www.fiverr.com/trubianna
av29trubina86@gmail.com
https://www.instagram.com/by_trubianna/

Anna Trubina
Anna Trubina

More by Anna Trubina

View profile
    • Like