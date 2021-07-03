Omega-Pixel

Angels Fund Edu

Omega-Pixel
Omega-Pixel
Hire Me
  • Save
Angels Fund Edu illustration design logos vector creative branding logodesigner designer art logo graphic design
Download color palette

What is your favorite ? 1 or 2 ?
Description : this design is for education, and as you see guys I tried to create a combination between wings and student hat 😁
So what do you think my friends ? Feel free in comments 😉
For inquiries :
www.omega-pixel.com
service@omega-pixel.com

Omega-Pixel
Omega-Pixel
Power your company with our creative studio
Hire Me

More by Omega-Pixel

View profile
    • Like