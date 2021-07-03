Arman Jahir

Bifold Brochure | Business Brochure | Print Design

Arman Jahir
Arman Jahir
  • Save
Bifold Brochure | Business Brochure | Print Design double page brochure double sided flyer proposal annual reports arman jahir armansdesign graphic artist graphic designer design for company creative design company brochure brochure design business brochure branding design graphic design company profile agency brochure bifold brochure brochure
Download color palette

Hello there,
This is a real project of bifold brochure design for leaving lactose company. The buyer asked me for a modern, creative design, and this is the final output of the design. I do all kinds of graphic design such as bifold, trifold design, multi-pages brochure, business brochure, bifold brochure, company brochure, company profile, proposal, booklet, business plan, travel planner, book design, e-book, and magazine design, branding, logo etc.

IT' S KEY FEATURES :
* A4 Portrait Size
* Fully Editable Design
* Unique Design and Artwork
* Free Fonts Used
* Premium Photo Used
* Creative manual design
* Clean, modern, creative flyer design
* Following Brand Guideline
* 300 DPI
* CMYK Color Mode
* Print Ready File
* PDF
* Adobe InDesign File.

DO YOU WANT TO PURCHASE AN ORDER OR HIRE REMOTELY?

GET IN TOUCH HERE
Email: armanjahir65@gmail.com
WhatsApp/Phone: +88 01837926965
Get Service, Grow Business!

Arman Jahir
Arman Jahir

More by Arman Jahir

View profile
    • Like