Konstantin Zhuck

Restaurants Discovery UX UI Food App

Konstantin Zhuck
Konstantin Zhuck
Restaurants Discovery UX UI Food App search filters mobile user experience user interface dark theme full view overview delivery discover map meal food restaurant ios app design interface ux ui
Hey! These screens was made to discover new restaurants. Search and filters will help to find exactly what the user need. Also, dark theme is really important here. When people goes to restaurants it's mostly dark inside. Even if they go at the day time. So it's made not to be blinded with white screens. Let me know what do you think!

Thanks for watching!

Konstantin Zhuck
Konstantin Zhuck
UX/UI Designer Available for new projects!
Hire Me

