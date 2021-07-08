Restaurants Discovery UX UI Food App

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey! These screens was made to discover new restaurants. Search and filters will help to find exactly what the user need. Also, dark theme is really important here. When people goes to restaurants it's mostly dark inside. Even if they go at the day time. So it's made not to be blinded with white screens. Let me know what do you think!
Thanks for watching!
Follow me to check more design stuff:
Instagram
Behance
Have an interesting project? Let's work together! Drop me an email
zhuck182@gmail.com