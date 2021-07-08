Restaurants Discovery UX UI Food App

Hey! These screens was made to discover new restaurants. Search and filters will help to find exactly what the user need. Also, dark theme is really important here. When people goes to restaurants it's mostly dark inside. Even if they go at the day time. So it's made not to be blinded with white screens. Let me know what do you think!

Thanks for watching!

Follow me to check more design stuff:

Instagram

Behance

Have an interesting project? Let's work together! Drop me an email

zhuck182@gmail.com