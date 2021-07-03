Hummingbird Chocolate Packaging Redesign

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
This is a redesign of a local chocolate brand packaging. Each chocolate bar's cocoa is sourced from a single country, so I used that as the basis in my design. I took native animals from those countries to represent them in the design along with some bright floral/fauna to make the packaging stand out.
This is a personal project to help upgrade my skills. This packaging is not affiliated with Hummingbird Chocolate in anyway other than using their brand as inspiration.