Hummingbird Chocolate Packaging Redesign

chocolate packaging
This is a redesign of a local chocolate brand packaging. Each chocolate bar's cocoa is sourced from a single country, so I used that as the basis in my design. I took native animals from those countries to represent them in the design along with some bright floral/fauna to make the packaging stand out.

This is a personal project to help upgrade my skills. This packaging is not affiliated with Hummingbird Chocolate in anyway other than using their brand as inspiration.

Posted on Jul 3, 2021
