Order Tracking UX UI Delivery iOS App

Hi! Today I want to show some screens from the delivery ecosystem. There are 4 phases: going for a package, picked up, delivery in processs, delivered. So you can always check the status. And when the delivery is in process, you can see the courier in real time on the map. After the delivery you can rate the driver and give some comments.

