Simulation Player UI States

Simulation Player UI States states engineer handoff mind meld
Playing with styles again. When designing components I include many states for the engineer to fully understand and break down the behavior. It's an efficient day when you don't have to pair with the engineer. Mind melding is real when you have to handoff designs.

Posted on Jul 3, 2021
