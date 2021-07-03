TV App | DailyUI 025

Hey! How are you doing? I am already 25% done with the #DailyUI challenge! It's been very fun, you should try it! Well, for day 25 I had to make an app for a smart TV. I choose a fitness app. It displays your name at the top with a greeting. On the other side it has two buttons, one for 'account' and the other one for 'settings'.

Then, below there's two things. The first onesie just simple stats of the week. It shows exercise minutes, calories and the percentage of your goal. I used the same colors as the Apple Watch rings, they match really good. And to the right there's the different types of routines you can choose, running, rowing, yoga etc. and a 'more' button. And finally on the bottom left corner there a little 'exit' icon.

I think this one turned out very nicely! I liked it a lot! What do you think about it? What would you change or make it better? Have a great day!